WATCH: Every 20+ yard reception by Raiders TE Darren Waller in 2020

Darren Waller is a superstar, plain and simple. After posing back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons, Waller earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

But one of the reasons why Waller is such a special and unique player at the tight end position is due to his ability to create big plays. Usually, tight ends are security blankets for the quarterback and which result in small to moderate gains.

But that’s not the case for Waller, he had 16 receptions of at least 20 yards during the 2020 season. You can watch them all below here courtesy of NFL Game Pass:

Here is every reception of 20+ yards for #Raiders TE Darren Waller during the 2020 season: pic.twitter.com/0Ve3xWNwPc — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 2, 2021

Over the last two seasons, Waller has averaged nearly 12 yards per catch. That is quite impressive for a tight end that is as targeted as often as Waller has been since 2019.

With Waller consistently creating big plays in the passing game, the Raiders have one of the league’s toughest offenses to stop. Don’t expect that to change anytime soon as their Pro Bowl tight end just continues to get better and better.