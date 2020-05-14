Watch Evander Holyfield Crush His First Week Back in Boxing Training

Photo credit: Alex Menendez - Getty Images

Boxing champion Evander Holyfield announced last week that he was coming out of retirement and getting ready to step back into the ring. He tweeted his intent to participate in a series of exhibition matches to raise money for charity, specifically #Unite4OurFight, an organization which "aims to fill the void the pandemic has created on access to resources our youth needs for emotional development and education."

And he's already picking up his training again. Holyfield wrote on Instagram that he "feels fine" after his first week back in the gym, adding: "I'm looking forward to stepping up my training sessions and intensity as I prepare for my fight." In the short video, he can be seen showing off his fast footwork and impressive speed while hitting the pads, before ending on just two words: "I'm back."

The post has prompted speculation among boxing fans that Holyfield could be gearing up for a long-awaited rematch with Mike Tyson, who has also recently stated his desire to come out of retirement for some charity fights and posted an intense training video of his own.

Holyfield and Tyson were famously rivals in the '90s; after Holyfield defeated Tyson in a KO victory in 1996, winning his third WBA Heavyweight title in the process, they went up against each other in a rematch the following year. The now-notorious "Bite Fight," where Tyson bit a chunk out of the helix of Holyfield's ear and spat it out onto the mat, caused a huge controversy and has gone down in the annals of sport history.

And while neither man is as young as he once was, it's safe to say the whole boxing world will be watching if and when the 53 and 57-year-old fighters once again step into the ring together.

