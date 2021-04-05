WATCH: Evan Fournier scores 17 points, hits 4 3-pointers vs Hornets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Mulford
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After a rough debut for the newly acquired Celtic, where he scored 0 points on 0-of-10 shooting, Evan Fournier has started to find his groove and show Celtics fans what he can bring coming off the bench as the sixth man.

Following his 23-point performance on Friday in Boston’s 118-102 victory over the Houston Rockets, which included a career-high 7 made 3-pointers, Fournier continued his hot shooting on Sunday night in Boston’s 116-86 route of the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 17 points on 4-of-5 from downtown.

If this is the kind of scoring punch and shooting stroke that Fournier’s consistently giving the Celtics off the bench, which they seriously lacked prior to the trade, Boston can help right the ship and begin to gradually climb up the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

Watch the highlights of Fournier’s performance against Charlotte in the clip produced by Tomasz Kordylewski embedded above.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Recommended Stories