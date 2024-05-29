Watch: Evan Engram makes stunning one-handed grab at Jaguars OTAs

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is known for making eye-popping catches throughout his NFL career. While his most recent occurred without pads or opposition on the practice field, it deserves praise as one of his best nevertheless.

Appearing to run a post route, Engram leaped up in between the hashes and high-pointed a deep pass from new Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones with his right hand, snatching the ball out of the air and securing it without assistance from his left hand before landing on the ground.

Engram, a seven-year pro, signed a one-year contract with Jacksonville via free agency ahead of the 2022 season and experienced one of the most productive campaigns of his career, setting single-season personal highs of 73 receptions for 766 yards, scoring four touchdowns.

Jacksonville franchise-tagged Engram last offseason before signing him to a three-year, $41.5 million contract extension in July 2023. He responded with another set of single-season career-bests, hauling in a whopping 114 receptions for 963 yards, to go with another four scores.

The Jaguars traded for Jones this offseason, acquiring him from New England, his drafted team, for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The Jacksonville native and product of Bolles High School has completed 66.1% of his passes for 8,918 yards with 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions over three NFL seasons.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire