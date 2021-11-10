WATCH: Evan Battey and K.J. Simpson drill first half three’s in season opener

It wasn’t a particularly pretty first half, but the Colorado Buffaloes did impress from beyond the arc early in their season opener. After struggling from deep in their two preseason exhibition games, the Buffs went 6-for-11 in the first half.

Regardless, trailing 38-35 to Montana State entering halftime was not an ideal beginning to the season.

Evan Battey, who played just six minutes in the first half with two fouls, made Colorado’s first three of the season two minutes into the affair.

From there, Jabari Walker, Keeshawn Barthelemy and K.J. Simpson each drilled a three of their own to give CU a 16-11 lead about five minutes in.

Simpson added another soon after to give put the Buffs up 25-19 — a lead that would soon disappear.

As I previously hinted, things got ugly quickly. Turnovers were a frequent problem in the first half and the Buffaloes committed eight compared to the Bobcats’ four. That 25-19 advantage dissolved as Montana State made its final four shots to make things interesting in Boulder.