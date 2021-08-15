WATCH: Eugene Omoruyi gets punched, ejected from Summer League game after flagrant 2 foul

Mavs forward Eugene Omoruyi (flagrant 2) and Kings forward Chimezie Metu (punching foul) were both ejected after this play: pic.twitter.com/WGXSh8FUnP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 15, 2021

Sometimes being involved in the fight is enough to get you kicked out of a game, it appears.

That’s what happened to former Oregon Duck Eugene Omoruyi on Sunday afternoon when the Sacramento Kings’ Chimezi Metu took exception to a foul in the lane and came up swinging.

The foul, which was deemed a flagrant 2, came when Omoruy gave Metu a slight shove while he was in the air on a dunk attempt. It was a ticky-tack call, at best, and hardly grounds to eject someone from the game. However, Metu got his money’s worth and delivered a quick jab to the temple of Omoruyi, who then had to be held back after the altercation.

There is no word yet if either play will face disciplinary actions following the fight, but it’s easy to tell which player was really at fault here, and he doesn’t play for the Mavericks.