WATCH: ESPYs honors Brittney Griner with tribute originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The WNBA was recognized at the 2022 ESPYs as the Sports Humanitarian League of the Year for fighting against injustice. Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith were on stage for the award as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry led a monologue to honor Brittney Griner.

“It’s been 153 nights now that [Griner] has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home,” Diggins-Smith, Griner’s teammate with the Phoenix Mercury, said in the monologue. “...all throughout that time, we’ve kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts, even though we know that ain’t enough to bring her home, y’all.”

Griner was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17 for possession of cannabis, and is facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

On July 15, Griner’s lawyers presented documents in court that included a doctor’s letter that recommended she take medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

“We cannot stop fighting for her, we cannot stop believing for her and we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely,” Curry said.

USWNT and NWSL star Megan Rapinoe, who won the ESPY for “Best Play” for her corner kick goal, also took a moment to address Griner during her acceptance speech:

"We love her. ... We miss her. ... We're doing every single thing we can to get her out."



â€”Megan Rapinoe took a moment to acknowledge Brittney Griner at the ESPYS pic.twitter.com/5JDFj74bLS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2022

“We’re doing every single thing that we can to get her out because that’s honestly the most important thing,” Rapinoe said. “Like what are we doing here dressed up like we are when our sister is detained abroad.”

The next hearing in Griner’s case is slated for Tuesday, July 26.