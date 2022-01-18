Watch ESPN trailer for new Tuck Rule "30 for 30" documentary with Tom Brady

Watch ESPN trailer for new Tuck Rule "30 for 30" doc with Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Charles Woodson is never going to get over the infamous "Tuck Rule" play from the 2001 AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

And now he has yet another opportunity to talk about.

ESPN is releasing a new "30 for 30" documentary about the Tuck Rule game, with appearances from Woodson, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and more. The doc is scheduled to air Feb. 6.

Check out the new trailer ESPN released Sunday:

"It's the worst call in the history of sports."@CharlesWoodson and @TomBrady discuss the play that changed NFL history in "The Tuck Rule," the newest @30for30 premiering February 6. ðŸ¿ pic.twitter.com/eOiw55bC9D — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2022

It really is a great "What if?" moment in NFL history. The rule was correctly interpreted -- even though Raiders fans will disagree -- but what if it was actually called a fumble? The Patriots definitely lose that game and don't go on to win Super Bowl XXXVI. How would that shape the Patriots dynasty? Would there even be a dynasty in New England?

It's an interesting conversation, and as you can see in the trailer above, one that Brady and Kraft both talk about in this documentary.