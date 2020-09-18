WATCH: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wears all-black Falcons jersey

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot riding on their Week 2 mathchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are 0-1 and facing a potential 0-2 hole, which would make it extremely difficult to make the playoffs this season.

Luckily for the Falcons, they’ve successfully recruited a popular television personality to their fan base. The team sent Stephen A. Smith of ESPN’s First Take one of Atlanta’s new all-black uniforms. Smith, a notorious Cowboys hater, seemed more than a little pleased to receive his Falcons jersey.

Watch the video of Smith graciously accepting and wearing the uniform, as shared on his Twitter account.


Related

Falcons Thursday injury report: Jake Matthews, Julio Jones limited

WATCH: Highlights from Matt Ryan's 450-yard passing day

20 things to watch in Falcons' Week 2 matchup with Cowboys

Practice squad tracker: Falcons sign DT David Moa