WATCH: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wears all-black Falcons jersey

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot riding on their Week 2 mathchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are 0-1 and facing a potential 0-2 hole, which would make it extremely difficult to make the playoffs this season.

Luckily for the Falcons, they’ve successfully recruited a popular television personality to their fan base. The team sent Stephen A. Smith of ESPN’s First Take one of Atlanta’s new all-black uniforms. Smith, a notorious Cowboys hater, seemed more than a little pleased to receive his Falcons jersey.

Watch the video of Smith graciously accepting and wearing the uniform, as shared on his Twitter account.





