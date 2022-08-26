ESPN’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft predicts 3 Alabama players in first round
There were many questions surrounding how the Houston Texans would use Jalen Pitre when he was selected out of Baylor with the 37th overall pick. The Stafford High School alumnus played a wide variety of roles for the Bears that included cornerback, ...
Lions head coach Dan Campbell offers a hopeful update on DE Julian Okwara's latest leg injury
In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab break down their expectations for Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, and debate if AJ Dillon’s role is cause for concern.
A 61-page appeal from the landowners was filed Aug. 5 against the judge's ruling and stated the court "erred" in its judgement to reopen Canyon Road.
With the preseason finales on deck, Josh Schrock offers his latest too-early power rankings and questions the Patriots' offensive coaching staff with two weeks to go before the 2022 regular season.
From Dublin, Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter analyzes Scott Frost's presser and the final 48 hours before kickoff.
Giancarlo Stanton rips a two-run single to left field in his return from the injured list, extending the Yankees' lead to 4-0 in the 2nd
“The (Idaho) Department of Transportation is run by an independent board … and they’re the ones who are ultimately responsible,” Gov. Brad Little said.
49ers quarterback Trey Lance had an up-and-down preseason as the starting quarterback. What will that mean in the regular season?
It’s a story as old as time: Two happy people wed, they get torn apart, they reunite. Then one of them is hauled away in handcuffs for, like, the third straight time on WWE television. (That’s how the story goes, right?) Last night’s episode of NXT 2.0 gave the WWE Universe a little bit of everything: amazing in-ring action, huge high-stakes matchups announced for the future, and even a little bit of romance was sprinkled in. Indi Hartwell was inconsolable in the ring after her loss to Blair Dav
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious [more]
The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills. “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time,” the league said in [more]
The Bills roster is so solid that several of the players they cut next week will end up signing with other teams. Here are five who could be moving on.
The NFL has no jurisdiction over players who engage in misconduct at joint practices. But the league can take action against teams that fail to properly police their players in such settings. Per a source with knowledge of the procedures, the league could impose sanctions on the Rams, if it’s determined that the Rams had [more]
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
What we learned in the #49ers' preseason finale. (via @nicholasmcgee24)
NFL analyst Tony Gonzalez isn't a fan of how the 49ers have treated Jimmy Garoppolo, whose future remains uncertain.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
Trey Lance's preseason is done after three series in Houston.
Sean McVay shared his take on the Rams-Bengals brawl, not knowing who or what started it