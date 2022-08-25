WATCH: ESPN personality, Mad Dog, says Saban isn’t the greatest ever

When it comes to sports, everything is a debate. Michael Jordan or LeBron James? SEC or Big Ten? Someone will always have a different opinion. Except for who the greatest coach in college football history is. The average person will likely tell you it’s Nick Saban, by a comfortable margin. But don’t tell that to a certain TV personality over at ESPN.

ESPN analyst, Mad Dog, made the claim of the season when he said that Saban isn’t the greatest coach ever. In fact, his answer was Ara Parseghian, the legendary Notre Dame coach from 1964-1974.

During Parseghian’s tenure with the Irish, he was a remarkable 95-17-4 and won two national titles. While remarkable in his own regard, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to what Saban has done during his tenure in Tuscaloosa.

Mad Dog should never be allowed on television again pic.twitter.com/LPVX47uhLG — Shaun Mcdonald (@shaun_mcd37) August 24, 2022

