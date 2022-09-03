WATCH: ESPN pays touching tribute to Spencer Webb on College GameDay

It’s been almost two months since the tragic passing of Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, but the hurt is still fresh for fans, teammates, and family members.

While the Ducks prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in their season-opener on Saturday afternoon, a major part of the team won’t be there. Instead, the Ducks will honor Webb’s memory with a helmet sticker bearing his number and a spider web.

The tribute doesn’t stop there. On Saturday morning during the first College GameDay of the season, ESPN gave us all a touching look at the legacy that Webb left behind. In a six-minute segment, they told the story of Webb’s life and his tragic death.

Maybe one of the most heartbreaking moments of the piece from ESPN is watching head coach Dan Lanning talk about Webb, at times breaking down in tears. It’s a fresh glimpse into the heart of Lanning that we haven’t had the chance to see yet in his short tenure with the Ducks. Lanning went on to proclaim that under his watch, the team will carry on Webb’s legacy.

“As long as I’m the head coach here, we are always going to climb Spencer Butte as our last day of summer training,” Lanning said.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire