WATCH: ESPN’s Jay Bilas puts Breslin Center in top 5 college basketball venues list

The Breslin Center is one of the top college basketball venues in the sport. according to a prominent analyst from ESPN.

Jay Bilas of ESPN ranked his top five college basketball venues on Wednesday, which included the Spartans’ home. Bilas put the Breslin Center as the No. 4 arena in all of college basketball.

Click on the tweet below to watch Bilas’ breakdown of his top five college basketball venues and what he specifically had to say about the Breslin Center:

My top 5 college basketball venues are… pic.twitter.com/Q1xNSdYWjv — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 3, 2024

