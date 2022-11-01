WATCH: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky calls Bills’ Von Miller an ‘alien’ vs. Packers

ESPN’s NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky loved Bills pass rusher Von Miller against the Packers.

On a fourth-down stop, Miller rolled through multiple Packers blockers to make the stop, effectively ending any comeback during the 27-17 win. Upon breaking down the impressive play, Orlovsky only had one word to describe the effort.

Alien.

For Orlovsky’s full breakdown, see the attached video below:

Related

Bills' Tre'Davious White to be activated, status vs. Jets up in the air Josh Allen: Bills pulled off 'gross' win vs. Packers on prime time Even Von Miller asked Aaron Rodgers why the Packers weren't passing the ball

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire