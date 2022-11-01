WATCH: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky calls Bills’ Von Miller an ‘alien’ vs. Packers
ESPN’s NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky loved Bills pass rusher Von Miller against the Packers.
On a fourth-down stop, Miller rolled through multiple Packers blockers to make the stop, effectively ending any comeback during the 27-17 win. Upon breaking down the impressive play, Orlovsky only had one word to describe the effort.
Alien.
For Orlovsky’s full breakdown, see the attached video below:
Alien pic.twitter.com/wzJqTaOVPa
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 31, 2022
