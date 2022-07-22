WATCH: ESPN Analyst says he won’t even consider Will Anderson for Heisman

Will Anderson Jr. is receiving a lot of Heisman buzz heading into the 2022 season, and for good reason. In 2021, Anderson lead the country in both tackles for loss as well as sacks and looks to do both again this upcoming season.

While Anderson would only be the second defensive player to ever win the award, some people believe that the award should only be eligible for offensive players.

Chris Russo of ESPN said on First Take, “That’s an offensive award, that’s a quarterback award, that’s a running back award. Because without the best quarterback you’re not winning.”

Russo believes that the award should go to the most valuable player so his justification is that Alabama could replace Will Anderson, but they couldn’t afford to lose Bryce Young. Russo is also a Heisman Trophy award voter.

.@MadDogUnleashed thinks the Heisman award should only go to offensive players 👀 Agree? pic.twitter.com/GOz4smeHeW — First Take (@FirstTake) July 20, 2022

