WATCH: ESPN’s Adam Schefter breaks Bills’ trade for Nyheim Hines on live TV

The 2022 NFL trade deadline was fast and furious. The Buffalo Bills got in on the fun.

The Bills (6-1) made two trades. Buffalo sent running back Zack Moss and a draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts for running back Nyheim Hines. They also made a second deal, re-acquiring safety Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons.

That first one was announced in quite a fashion.

Many would have heard of the news from a friend or maybe their phone. The latter is how ESPN insider Adam Schefter learned about Hines to Buffalo.

But unlike most of us, Schefter was also on a live television broadcast when he looked at his phone and told the world about the Bills trade.

Check out the clip from the former world-wide leader below for Schefter’s news breaking announcement on live TV:

.@AdamSchefter broke the Nyheim Hines trade to the Bills on live TV at the trade deadline buzzer 👏 pic.twitter.com/EXm9Olt1as — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire