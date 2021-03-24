Watch: Errant Jordan Spieth tee shot lands on wrong hole, doesn’t even phase Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth is the gift that keeps on giving all season long so far this year.

The 27-year-old is looking more like his old, three-time major champion self these days, with three top-five finishes in his last five PGA Tour starts.

During his opening match against Matt Fitzpatrick on Wednesday at the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Spieth content factory delivered another gem, this one courtesy of the cart path, the wrong green and a dialed-in Patrick Cantlay.

Spieth’s drive on the par-4 13th hole bounced off the cart path and landed on the green of the 15th hole, where Cantlay was putting. He didn’t even notice.

You don't see this every day. 👀@JordanSpieth's drive on the 13th hole bounced off the cart path and rolled passed Patrick Cantlay as he was putting … … on the 15th hole. pic.twitter.com/EbJ2gi2XNM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2021

The video is good enough on its own, but imagine if Cantlay would’ve made the putt?

