Watch Ernie Adams make Patriots' last 2021 draft pick in special moment

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Watch Ernie Adams make Patriots' last 2021 draft pick in cool moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ernie Adams has had an extraordinary career with the New England Patriots.

In four decades with the franchise, Adams has made a tremendous impact in so many different areas, including scouting, research, game preparation, the salary cap and so much more. His current role is Football Research Director.

The 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday, and it was the final one for Adams with the Patriots.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave a short tribute to Adams on Saturday inside the team's draft room with the last pick in the seventh round approaching.

2021 NFL Draft Grades: Final analysis for all 32 teams

He then asked Adams to officially call in the pick -- University of Central Florida wide receiver Tre Nixon. Adams also phoned Nixon to tell him the news.

Check out the special moment in the video below:

Nixon also was appreciative of the gesture. On Monday morning he tweeted, "Wow!! What an honor. Can’t wait to get up there and get to work. God is great."

It's unclear how the Patriots will replace Adams whenever he does step away, but whoever fills that role next will have big shoes to fill, that's for sure.

