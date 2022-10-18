Watch: Ernest Jones was mic’d up vs. Panthers in Week 6

Ernest Jones tied Allen Robinson for the Rams’ highest grade from Pro Football Focus in Week 6 against the Panthers, a game they won 24-10. The second-year linebacker was a standout performer, leading the team with seven tackles and breaking up one pass.

Jones has become the No. 2 linebacker alongside Bobby Wagner, but his role has remained important, playing about three-quarters of the defensive snaps. On Sunday against the Panthers, Jones was mic’d up and showed some of his personality, as well as the fire he plays with on the field.

He even talked a little trash to Christian McCaffrey, telling him at one point, “You better get down! You better get down!” Check out the full video below.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire