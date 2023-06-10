Watch: Ernest Jones mic’d up during Rams OTAs

Ernest Jones is taking on more of a leadership role with the Rams this year after the team cut Bobby Wagner. Jones was already an integral part of the defense the last two seasons but with Wagner gone, Jones should be on the field for just about every snap in 2023.

He’s also expected to be the defensive signal caller, wearing the green dot on his helmet and relaying calls to his teammates on the field. It’s a role he embraces and seeing the way he takes command on the field, it’s not hard to understand why he likes to be at the center of it all.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During OTAs this spring, Jones was mic’d up for a day of practice, going through individual drills – where he was angry over dropping a pass – as well as team drills against the offense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire