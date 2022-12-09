Watch: Ernest Jones makes juggling interception in end zone vs. Raiders

Ernest Jones made one of the better interceptions of the Rams’ season so far when he came up with a juggling pick against the Raiders on Thursday night. It came at a perfect time, too.

The Raiders were deep in Rams territory and threatening to go up 20-3 if they could score a touchdown, but pressure from Greg Gaines led to an ill-advised throw by Derek Carr, which Jones tracked and pulled in in the end zone for a clutch turnover.

It may not qualify as a true one-handed pick because he tipped it to himself, but it was a beautiful play, nonetheless.

