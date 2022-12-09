Watch: Ernest Jones makes juggling interception in end zone vs. Raiders

Cameron DaSilva
Ernest Jones made one of the better interceptions of the Rams’ season so far when he came up with a juggling pick against the Raiders on Thursday night. It came at a perfect time, too.

The Raiders were deep in Rams territory and threatening to go up 20-3 if they could score a touchdown, but pressure from Greg Gaines led to an ill-advised throw by Derek Carr, which Jones tracked and pulled in in the end zone for a clutch turnover.

It may not qualify as a true one-handed pick because he tipped it to himself, but it was a beautiful play, nonetheless.

 

