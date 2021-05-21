Major outburst! Watch Erik van Rooyen hit ball, then tee marker into water

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golf Channel Digital
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Erik Van Rooyen chances of sticking around for the weekend at the PGA Championship disappeared in the water right of the 17th green Friday afternoon at Kiawah.

Moments later, so did one of the tee markers.

Van Rooyen was 2 over through 13 holes of his second round and had a decent chance of making the cut. However, over the next four holes he went 7 over with two bogeys, a double and a watery triple at the par-3 17th hole.

Once his tee ball at the penultimate hole landed just on the land and then trickled into the water, an angry van Rooyen took not one but two swipes at the left tee marker. The second whack sent the marker flying off screen and likely into the marsh. Van Rooyen also lost his clubhead in the process.

After van Rooyen's tantrum, PGA officials replaced the tee marker before the next group came through.

Recommended Stories

  • 5-star prospect Scoot Henderson to sign with NBA G League Ignite

    Henderson, 17, will become the youngest professional basketball in United States history.

  • How the cut line is determined at the PGA Championship

    The men's major championships have different ways of determining who will play the weekend in their respective events.

  • 49ers sign WR Bennie Fowler, release recent signing WR Marqise Lee

    The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Bennie Fowler as a free agent, releasing recently acquired wide receiver Marqise Lee.

  • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama back in contention at the PGA Championship

    Looking for back-to-back major wins, Hideki Matsuyama is just two shots back halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • 3 Steelers with huge expectations in 2021

    These three Steelers need to have huge 2021 seasons.

  • Dustin Johnson matches Greg Norman with dubious major mark

    World No. 1 Dustin Johnson became the first top-ranked player to miss the cut in consecutive major championships since Greg Norman in 1997.

  • Bruins make Capitals pay for Dmitry Orlov's high hit on Kevan Miller

    Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller had to leave Game 4 of his team's first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series after Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov hit him up high.

  • Nolan Ryan, MLB’s Strikeout King, Is Sick of All the Strikeouts

    While Yankees starter Corey Kluber held the Texas Rangers hitless on Wednesday in the second no-hitter in 24 hours and sixth of the season, Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan was likely not tuned into the broadcast on the YES Network. And it wasn’t because Kluber’s no-no came against the team Ryan played for in […] The post Nolan Ryan, MLB’s Strikeout King, Is Sick of All the Strikeouts appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Not one with the wind, Rory McIlroy lets it go late at PGA Championship

    Rory McIlroy has his work cut out for him heading into the weekend at the PGA Championship after a sloppy Friday finish.

  • Austin Jackson sees difference in Tua Tagovailoa from last year

    Earlier this week, Dolphins coach Brian Flores lauded the progress his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has made since last season. “He’s more comfortable with just his surroundings,” Flores told The Joe Rose Show, via the Palm Beach Post. “More comfortable being in a huddle. Giving his cadence. Going through his communication. Those little things that nobody [more]

  • Report: Texans claim former Washington OT Geron Christian off waivers

    Former Washington left tackle Geron Christian has found a new home.

  • Shane Lowry takes trip to the beach, makes improbable par in Round 2

    Shane Lowry hit his second shot on the par-5 16th way off line, taking the scenic route on his way to parring the hole.

  • Where does Mel Kiper rank Rasheed Walker among 2022 NFL draft prospects?

    Draft expert Mel Kiper ranked his top 25 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Yanks turn triple play, edge White Sox 2-1 behind Torres

    Only three weeks into May, this one was a classic worthy of October. Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees — moments after turning a clutch triple play — beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Friday night following one of the most dominant displays of starting pitching in major league history. White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no runs or walks, according to Stats.

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Dana White on Jon Jones’ future with UFC: It wouldn’t be a bad thing to go out on top

    Dana White doesn't think it would be the worst idea if Jon Jones called it a career.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.