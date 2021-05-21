Major outburst! Watch Erik van Rooyen hit ball, then tee marker into water

Erik Van Rooyen chances of sticking around for the weekend at the PGA Championship disappeared in the water right of the 17th green Friday afternoon at Kiawah.

Moments later, so did one of the tee markers.

Van Rooyen was 2 over through 13 holes of his second round and had a decent chance of making the cut. However, over the next four holes he went 7 over with two bogeys, a double and a watery triple at the par-3 17th hole.

Once his tee ball at the penultimate hole landed just on the land and then trickled into the water, an angry van Rooyen took not one but two swipes at the left tee marker. The second whack sent the marker flying off screen and likely into the marsh. Van Rooyen also lost his clubhead in the process.

After van Rooyen's tantrum, PGA officials replaced the tee marker before the next group came through.