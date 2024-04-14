Watch: Erik ten Hag storms out of Manchester United press conference and refuses to answer question

This is the moment Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stormed out of his post-match press conference following a question on whether his team could be heading for their worst-ever Premier League finish.

United are now winless in their last four league outings after being held to a 2-2 draw away at Bournemouth on Saturday evening (13 April).

The result leaves them in seventh place following Newcastle’s win over Tottenham.

A Journalist asked: “Erik there’s a danger you could get caught in seventh place, and if you fall below seventh place that would be the worst finish in Premier League history for United.”

Ten Hag then got up out of his seat and said: ‘I don’t comment, [I don’t] take that question.”