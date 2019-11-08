Have a first quarter, Erik Harris!

After intercepting Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers on Los Angeles' opening drive Thursday night, the Raiders safety double-dipped, and made some history in the process.

On the Chargers' second offensive drive, Harris intercepted Rivers and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown to give Oakland a 10-0 lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@e_harris_31 did it again! This time for 6️⃣pic.twitter.com/wZ6tPgJfcp — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) November 8, 2019

With two picks, Harris became the 11th player in league history to intercept Rivers at least twice in a single game. Additionally, his 115 total interception return yards are the most by any player in a game this season.

.@Raiders safety Erik Harris (@e_harris_31) is the 11th player to intercept Philip Rivers twice in a game.



His 115 INT return yards are the 2nd-most in a game against Rivers in his 16-year career and are the most by any player in a game this season.#ThursdayNightFootball



— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 8, 2019

With three quarters still left to play, perhaps Rivers would be wise to attack a different area of the field.

Story continues

Watch Erik Harris' second interception result in pick-six for Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area