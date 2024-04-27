WATCH: Erik Bakich, Clemson players talk wild win over Louisville

Clemson coach Erik Bakich called it “our epic meltdown… followed up by another epic comeback.”

Whatever you want to call it, the fourth-ranked Tigers found another way to rally for a wild victory in ACC play when they scored four ninth-inning runs to cap a thrilling 12-11 series-opening victory over Louisville on Friday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Clemson (33-8 overall, 14-5 ACC) allowed 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Cardinals built an 11-4 lead.

The Tigers slowly began to chip away by adding two runs in the fifth and single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull to within three at 11-8.

Then the bats erupted for four runs in the ninth inning, capped by a two-out, go-ahead double from Cam Cannarella to push the eventual winning run across for the latest in a string of wild finishes for the Tigers this season.

After Friday’s series opener, Bakich, Cannarella, and reliever Matthew Marchal spoke briefly about the Tigers’ (latest) improbable come-from-behind victory. Here’s everything they said.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire