Watch as Erik Bakich, Clemson players discuss 4-3 win over High Point

Top-seeded Clemson won a hard-fought opener against fourth-seeded High Point Friday night at the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tristan Bissetta’s walk-off single scored Blake Wright to give the Tigers (42-14 overall) a 4-3 victory and put them in the winners’ bracket with No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina (35-23). The Chanticleers defeated No. 2 seed Vanderbilt, 13-3, at the Clemson Regional earlier Friday.

The Tigers and Chanticleers are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday. The two were scheduled to meet in the regular season at Coastal Carolina’s Spring Brooks Stadium on May 14, but the game was postponed due to weather.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the regional finals to play the Vanderbilt vs. High Point winner.

After Friday’s victory, Bissetta joined teammate Tristan Smith and head coach Erik Bakich to answer questions from reporters. Here’s what Bakich, Bissetta and Smith had to say.

