Watch for Erie Sports Center's logo on this NASCAR driver's car at Pocono Raceway

A car driven by a familiar name will sport a logo familiar to racing fans from Erie.

Erie Sports Center will be featured as the primary sponsor on Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro at this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. This marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership between ESC and Jeffrey Earnhardt, Inc. that will aim to bring racing opportunities and activities to youths in Erie and beyond.

“My family, staff and I are honored to be working with the ForeverLawn (Earnhardt’s car sponsor) team to bring the Erie Sports Center to life for the benefit of the community,” ESC owner Troy Bingham said in a release. “We are excited to be working with Jeffrey to create further opportunities for local kids through cost-effective sports and other types of recreation."

What will the decals look like?

ESC’s yellow-and-blue crest, which spells the organization’s name in bold, capital letters above an outline of the downtown Erie skyline, will be featured on the hood and on both sides of Earnhardt’s car. The trunk, meanwhile, pays homage to Declan Bingham, Troy’s son who died in 2022.

“This is an amazing reflection of Declan’s legacy, and we can’t thank Jeffrey, Dale and their team enough for this wonderful partnership that’s making a difference,” Troy Bingham said.

Earnhardt visited ESC earlier this year, which sparked planning between the two sides. More details on their partnership will be released in the fall.

How can fans watch?

Earnhardt’s “Black and Green Grass Machine,” a term coined in reference to his car’s ForeverLawn paint job, will race Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond. The race will see drivers complete 225 miles in 90 laps and will be broadcast on USA Network, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Xfinity Series is considered NASCAR’s second tier, racing a day before its Cup Series on Sunday. ESC’s decals will be accompanied by Earnhardt’s other regular sponsors: STR, Precison Products and Gas Pos.

Earnhardt will be looking for his first checkered-flag finish of the season Saturday as he ranks 29th in the Xfinity Series points standings.

