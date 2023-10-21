Watch: Eric Rogers takes a Shaquan Loyal block for a Rutgers touchdown

Rutgers football got a lead early in the second quarter when Shaquan Loyal blocked an Indiana punt. Defensive back Eric Rogers took the ball mid-air and ran it in for a touchdown.

The play was the second time in as many weeks that Rutgers has gotten a big play on special teams. Last week, Aaron Young blocked a punt and ran it in for a touchdown in a 27-24 comeback win over Michigan State.

This week, Rogers made a big play as Rutgers squeaked out to a 17-14 halftime lead. The special teams play was very much needed as the Rutgers offense was cold in the first half.

They had 143 yards of total offense and 11 first downs in the first half but had just 31 passing yards.

BLOCKED PUNT ➡️ TOUCHDOWN 👏 The first play of the 2nd quarter is a big one for @RFootball! pic.twitter.com/woZRxQypC3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Rogers joined Rutgers out of the transfer portal from Northern Illinois. In 2022, Rogers had 18 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended.

The offense’s only touchdown came in the first quarter off a Gavin Wimsatt one-yard run on the game’s opening drive.

Kyle Monangai had 53 rushing yards in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire