Watch: Eric Paschall hits corner 3-pointer during scrimmage at Warriors training camp practice

During a down season for the Golden State Warriors, Eric Paschall’s performance in his rookie year performance provided a bright spot in the Bay Area.

On his way to earning a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team, the 2019 second-round pick averaged 16.5 points on 44.7% shooting from the field. Paschall added 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

While he was always a consistent scoring threat, Paschall shot only 28.7% from beyond the arc on 2.8 attempts per contest. Despite his low percentage, Paschall had glimpses of a steady long-range shot. During his career-high against the Portland Trail Blazers, Paschall hit a season-high four triples on six attempts.

In October, Steve Kerr said Paschall was “working hard” on his 3-point jumper. During Golden State’s second practice at their 2020 training camp, Paschall was letting in fly from long distance.

On Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a video from the Warriors practice at Chase Center. The clip included a highlight of Paschall drilling a 3-pointer from the corner.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Some scrimmage footage from Day 3. Includes a brief glance at Eric Paschall's tweaked 3-point jumper. pic.twitter.com/geEs8kKhFf — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 10, 2020

Along with Paschall’s shot, the video included a jumper from Stephen Curry and a crafty drive to the bucket from Andrew Wiggins.

Paschall’s 3-pointer will be on display during Golden State’s first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. PST.

Related

Warriors' Kevon Looney could start at center during first 2020 preseason game vs. Nuggets Watch: Steph Curry drills 3-pointer on assist from Eric Paschall at Warriors training camp Eric Paschall reacts to release of Warriors opening week schedule for 2020-21 NBA season

Story continues

List

Who was the Warriors' highest-paid player in each of the past 30 seasons?