WATCH: Episode 1 of ‘With the Next Pick’

Your favorite NFL draft series is back!

On Wednesday evening, the Indianapolis Colts released the first episode of “With the Next Pick” ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Detailing the collapse at the end of the 2021 season, we got to see some of the reactions from Jim Irsay during the Jacksonville meltdown. The episode also featured some clips about the Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan trades.

Then, they finally got into the stuff we want. The draft.

A lot of the dialogue was vague about a number of players. “Is he going to be a four-four guy?” Chris Ballard asked one of his scouts.

Now, we get to watch these clips over and over again while speculating which players they are talking about only for us to probably be wrong the entire time.

Check out the first episode below:

