Watch epic second trailer for Raiders' debut on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

There's a good chance the Bay Area grocery stores will be sold out of popcorn come Tuesday.

That night, Jon Gruden's new-look Raiders will make their small screen debut in the first episode of this year's installment of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

The second trailer for the Silver and Black's "Hard Knocks" debut dropped Friday, and it's sure to give Raider Nation chills.

Despite missing Antonio Brown for the majority of camp so far, the Raiders appear to be a notch or two above the operation that went 4-12 a season ago. The offense has been reloaded with the addition of Brown, Tyrell Williams, Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow and an offensive line that has looked sturdy for the most part in camp.

"A villain, big and bold" is what Gruden hopes his Raiders will be. Only time will tell if his vision comes to fruition.

