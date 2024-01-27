WATCH: Entire Michigan football introductory Sherrone Moore head coach press conference

Michigan football lost legendary head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday, a man who will go down in the annals of maize and blue history. To replace him, the Wolverines stayed in-house, hiring Harbaugh’s personal pick for his successor in his protege Sherrone Moore, the former offensive coordinator.

Moore has been in Ann Arbor since the 2018 season, having first the team’s tight ends coach before being elevated the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021.

On Saturday, Moore was formally introduced as the team’s 21st head coach in school history and spoke about taking over for Harbaugh, how he’ll attack retaining staff and player personnel, the honor of being the first Black head coach in program history, and much more.

The event was televised by Big Ten Network and can be seen in its entirety below including with opening remarks by board of regents chair Sarah Hubbard and athletic director Warde Manuel.

