Watch the entire Boston Celtics 2024 championship duck boat parade

BOSTON – The Celtics are NBA champions, and Friday they celebrated throughout the streets of Boston with a duck boat parade.

A celebration that is not open to fans took place inside TD Garden to start the day.

The parade began around 11:15 a.m. turning onto Causeway Street. The Celtics continued past City Hall Plaza while also rolling by Boston Common on Tremont Street.

Players, coaches and other guests on the duck boats made their way to the conclusion of the parade route on Boylston Street near Hynes Convention Center.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey began the TD Garden pre-parade festivities.



"Thank you for honoring the Celtics tradition. For this team in particular, we are in love with this team. Because it is a team and they have given us so much," Healey said after taking the microphone. "Today we're going to party and celebrate the Boston Celtics."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Celtics ownership is "reminding the world that bold leadership pays off."

"This was a team willing to face challenging decision, face the non-believers, and work together to build something extraordinary. As a result, Boston is home to the undisputed greatest team in the NBA," Wu said.

Celtics veteran Al Horford paid tribute to another champion. He wore a t-shirt with a photo of an intoxicated Tom Brady celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win. Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, wore a shirt highlighting his response to criticism from an ESPN show.

