How to watch England vs Sweden FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Lionesses game tonight

England Women begin their qualification campaign for Euro 2025 against Sweden at Wembley tonight.

The Lionesses are looking to defend their crown next summer and host the Swedes in their first meeting since the 4-0 win at Bramall Lane in the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

Sarina Wiegman’s side look set to be boosted by the long-awaited return of captain Leah Williamson, too.

The Arsenal defender has not played for her country in 11 months after a serious knee injury but could finally pull on an England strip once again this evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch England vs Sweden

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1. Coverage starts at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app, free with a subscription, will offer a live stream service online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with expert analysis from reporters Simon Collings and Dom Smith at Wembley.