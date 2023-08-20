Women's World Cup Final 2023: How to watch England vs. Spain right now

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's almost time for England and Spain to face off in the final game of the 2023 Women's World Cup. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)

The 2023 Women's World Cup is down to just one final game. England faces Spain in the World Cup Final this morning, making history no matter the outcome. The England vs. Spain game marks both teams' first time making it to the Women's World Cup Final. Today's final game also marks the first time in over a decade that the USWNT will not play in a Women's World Cup final. Ready to watch La Roja take on the Lionesses on what is sure to be an historic day for women's soccer? Well set your alarms, because this year's World Cup has unfortunately been beset with an awkward time difference, and the final game is no exception. Sunday morning's World Cup Final kicks off bright and early at 6 a.m. ET. So get the coffee ready! Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Women’s World Cup Final.

How to watch the Women's World Cup Final:

Stream BBC World Cup coverage free with ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $7 at ExpressVPN

Best way to watch World Cup games on Fox Sling Blue $23 at Sling

When is the World Cup Final 2023 game?

First time finalists England and Spain now face off for the 2023 World Cup trophy this Sunday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

Women's World Cup Final live updates:

Can't tune into the England v Spain match? Yahoo Sports has you covered with live World Cup Final updates.

What channel is the World Cup final game on?

Sunday morning's England vs. Spain game will air on Fox, which many viewers already get free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: England vs. Spain without cable:

(Photo: Sling) Best way to watch World Cup games: Get Fox Sling Blue Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Blue plan offers Fox and FS1 in select markets, along with 41 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the early morning World Cup action, you can always record games. With no tricky contract to get out of, at $20, Sling Blue is an easy and affordable way to watch the entire month of World Cup games. $23 at Sling

(Photo: Julio Cortez/Ap Photo) Watch Fox free for 7 days Fubo Pro Fubo TV’s Pro tier gives you access to Fox and FS1 (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $75 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch every World Cup game, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record those early morning games to watch later. The platform also offers a 7-day free trial period, so you could catch some of the Women's World Cup totally free. $75 at Fubo

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.

Get over-the-air Fox with a digital TV antenna 2023 Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna $30 at Amazon

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Third place match

Saturday, August 19

Australia vs. Sweden (4 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Final

Sunday, August 20

England vs. Spain (6 a.m. on FOX)

Every way you can stream Fox and FS1 live:

Stream BBC World Cup coverage free with ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $7 at ExpressVPN

Watch Fox and FS1 Fubo $75 at Fubo

Watch Fox and FS1 Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Watch Fox and FS1 YouTube TV $65 at YouTube

Watch Fox and FS1 Sling $20 at Sling

Get over-the-air Fox with a digital TV antenna 2023 Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna $30 at Amazon