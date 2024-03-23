How to watch England vs Brazil for FREE: TV channel and live stream for friendly today

England host Brazil in a mouth-watering friendly at Wembley tonight.

While international football is not always looked upon favourably during the drama of a domestic campaign, any meeting between the Three Lions and the Selecao evokes strong emotions.

Indeed, the build-up to major tournaments is always fascinating too. Gareth Southgate is preparing to lead England into Euro 2024, where they are probably expected to win or at least compete in the latter stages.

Injury-hit Brazil, meanwhile, are gearing up for the Copa America in the United States this summer after their World Cup disappointment.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the England game this evening.

Where to watch England vs Brazil

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live and for free online via the Channel 4 app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our team of reporters at Wembley.