Watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times
On Sunday, January 9, New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
Who: New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
When:Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.
Network: CBS
How to Live Stream New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New England Patriots schedule or Miami Dolphins schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.
