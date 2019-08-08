How to watch New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions 2019 preseason opener

The New England Patriots will begin their quest for ring No. 7 with their preseason opener vs. the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

The two teams wrapped up their trio of joint practices this week and now will face off on the gridiron at Ford Field. While you shouldn't expect to see Tom Brady or any Patriots stars get playing time, it's a great opportunity to see rookies like Jarrett Stidham, Chase Winovich, and Damien Harris in action.

Here's how to watch:

When: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., ET

TV Channel: WBZ

Livestream: Patriots.com





NBC Sports Boston has you covered for pre and postgame coverage as Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran, and Ted Johnson break it all down on Pregame Live at 7:00 p.m. ET and Postgame Live immediately after the game. Stream here.

