Watch: England fans pay tribute to Rob Burrow before Bosnia friendly

England football fans paid tribute to rugby league legend Rob Burrow with a special minute of applause before Monday’s (3 June) friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The former England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league player died aged 41 after a long battle with motor neurone disease, it was announced on Sunday.

Mr Burrow, who played 493 times for Leeds and was capped 15 times for his country, was diagnosed with the illness in December 2019.

England fans tonight rose to their feet to applaud Mr Burrow, as screens at St James’ Park showed a black and white picture of the father-of-three.