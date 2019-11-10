Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Mavericks, which tips off Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Tommy have the call of the game at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

*****

Since both came to the Boston Celtics, veteran big man Enes Kanter and 7-foot-5 rookie sensation Tacko Fall have formed a strong friendship. Fall has spoken about what it's been like to be mentored by Kanter, and the duo have done quite a few activities together.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The latest? Haircuts. Well, at least one of them was getting a haircut.

Kanter posted a video of him giving Fall a haircut on Twitter Sunday afternoon. The two seemed to be having a good time and were kidding around with each other. Check it out:

File that under one of the best things you'll see all day.

Tacko and Kanter will surely be spending time together in the near future, and it's safe to say that their off-court antics will continue.

The duo have performed well on the court with the C's. Kanter put up 12 points and 6 rebounds in his first game as a Celtic while Fall has some of the league's most shocking numbers per 36 minutes.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

WATCH: Enes Kanter gives Tacko Fall a haircut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston