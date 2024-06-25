Watch: Emotional Modric praised by Italian journalist after Azzurri draw Croatia

Watch as an Italian journalist shares a sweet moment with an emotional Luka Modric in the post-match press conference after the Azzurri’s dramatic late draw with Croatia.

Zlatko Dalic’s side fought hard in their final Group B match of the European Championship and looked on track to pick up a vital three points in their clash with Italy, until a Mattia Zaccagni equaliser in the 98th minute changed everything.

Emotional Modric

The draw saw Italy progress and leaves Dalic’s side on two points, which’ll likely see them exit Euro 2024 at the group stage. After the match, an Italian journalist praised the Croatia talisman in the post-match press conference, asking him not to retire.