WATCH: Emotional Jalen Coker learns he’s signing with Panthers

You don’t have to hear your name called at a podium to have your NFL draft moment.

That proved true for wide receiver Jalen Coker—who, despite being considered one of the better Day 3 prospects of this year’s event, was not officially drafted last weekend. Instead, he signed with the Carolina Panthers after 257 of his peers had their names announced—an emotional and powerful moment that was captured on video . . .

Jalen Coker posted his behind-the-scenes draft day video on IG Jalen: So I'm officially a Carolina Panther? Agent: Oh yeah brother. You earned it. Enjoy with your family, give your mom a hug. Mom: He earned it, he's so amazing! This is awesome. Rooting SO hard for him! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Ncp9kRvvjW — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) May 2, 2024

A Sterling, Va. native, Coker played at the College of Holy Cross in Worchester, Mass. from 2020 to 2023. He ended what would be a heavily-decorated four-year tenure with multiple school records—becoming the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,715) and receiving touchdowns (31).

Coker measured out at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds during the 2024 scouting combine. He also clocked a relatively impressive 4.57-second 40-yard dash as well as a 42.5-inch vertical jump—which was tied for the highest amongst all wideouts in Indianapolis.

