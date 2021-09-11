WATCH: Emory Jones drops a bomb to Xavier Henderson

Emory Jones would not be outdone in Florida’s Week 2 game against South Florida. The redshirt junior quarterback had struggled on Florida’s first two offensive possessions, and on the third, coach Dan Mullen went to redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson for a change of pace.

The pace certainly did change, as Richardson tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Jacob Copeland on his first play. But Jones came out to start the next series, and he decided it was time for a highlight play of his own.

Jones led an eight-play, 67-yard drive that culminated in a gorgeous touch pass to Xzavier Henderson in the end zone.

Fans have certainly been captivated by the play of Richardson since his 160-yard rushing performance in Florida’s debut last week, but this drive served as a reminder from Jones why he won the starting job heading into the season.

Still, with both quarterbacks seeing significant reps, it appears to still be an open competition, to some degree.

