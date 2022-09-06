How to watch Eminem's appearance on Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks' finale

How to watch Eminem's appearance on 'Hard Knocks' season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The last episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" is set for Tuesday night.

And the show is going out with a bang.

Hip-hop star Eminem will pay the Lions a visit on the season finale of the HBO and NFL Films series.

Two clips from the episode that were released showed Slim Shady at Lions practice where he (jokingly?) said he would be "great" at any position in the NFL and that he could throw a better ball than quarterback Jared Goff:

Put me in, coach ðŸˆ https://t.co/uAkrAK8Izi — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 6, 2022

What else could be in store for Eminem's appearance? Maybe an inspirational speech? Or how about a performance from the legendary Detroit rapper?

Here's how you can tune in for the episode:

When is the Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks' finale?

The "Hard Knocks" season finale starts at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

How can I watch the Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks' finale?

The finale will air on HBO. You can stream it on HBO Max as well.

How many episodes of 'Hard Knocks' are there?

This will be the fifth and final "Hard Knocks" episode featuring the Lions. The first four episodes are available to watch on HBO Max.

What was the Detroit Lions' record in 2021?

The Lions posted the NFL's second-worst record last season at 3-13-1, but they were much more competitive than their record showed. Six of the Lions' 13 losses were decided by one score.

Who is Dan Campbell?

Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach of the Lions. Detroit hired Campbell away from the New Orleans Saints, where he was the tight ends coach and assistant head coach for five seasons.

Campbell, 46, is actually a former Lions player, spending three of his 10 NFL seasons with Detroit. The New York Giants selected Campbell, who was a tight end, in the third round of the 1999 draft out of Texas A&M. He recorded 91 receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns across 114 career NFL games.

Where did Eminem grow up?

Eminem was born in St. Joseph, Missouri. He spent parts of his childhood in Missouri and Detroit.

What is Eminem's real name?

Eminem's full name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.