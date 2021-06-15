Watch Embiid stop in middle of postgame interview to react to Leonard dunk

Kawhi Leonard‘s poster dunk on Derrick Favors was a jaw-dropping, stop-what-you’re-doing moment.

In Joel Embiid‘s case, he was doing a postgame interview after struggling down the stretch as the 76ers lost to the Hawks. Embiid stopped what he was doing to comment on the dunk.

Rough night, but at least one thing kept Joel's spirits up tonight 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zmeaq3Cep6 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 15, 2021

If you haven’t seen it… where were you? Leonard put Favors in a poster during the Clippers’ first-half destruction of the Jazz Monday.

KAWHI. OH MY GOODNESS. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PLmbCmtmaY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 15, 2021

Maybe Leonard and Embiid can text each other knee remedies because both their teams will need more from their biggest stars down the stretches of Game 5s on Wednesday.

