Watch: Elly De La Cruz homers onto the riverboat above the batter's eye at GABP

dave clark, cincinnati enquirer
Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz homered onto Great American Ball Park's TriHealth Riverboat Deck, located in center field above the batter's eye during the bottom of the 6th inning of Monday's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The ball traveled an estimated 439 feet. The homer gave the Reds an 11-3 lead.

"He went to the steamboat atop the batter's eye!" Bally Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer John Sadak exclaimed. "No mercy! Lark, a fan is holding the ball up on the boat!"

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz
"I was waiting for that ball to come down and it just didn't," analyst and former Reds great Barry Larkin said during the broadcast. "My word! Look at this swing right here," "I mean this ball is destroyed. Full extension. Yeah, that camera, it's not coming down. My goodness! He is some kind of amazing."

Social media reactions, including from the Reds and Major League Baseball's official Twitter/X account:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Elly De La Cruz homers onto riverboat above GABP batter's eye