WATCH: Elliott scores second TD after Brown’s long gain

The day continues to get worse for the Vikings. With a 30-3 lead, the Cowboys defense bullied Kirk Cousins with two sacks and were forced to punt. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin returned the punt back across the 50 and delivered a big hit at the end.

Quarterback Dak Prescott continued his almost-perfect day with a 35-yard dime to wide receiver Noah Brown down to the 1-yard line. The Vikings threw a challenge flag out of pity but the call was confirmed. After a first down incompletion, Prescott handed it to running back Ezekiel Elliott, who spun off of a hit and freely walked into the endzone for his second score of the game.

Elliott’s score is the fourth of the day from the Dallas running backs and it’s an onslaught from the Cowboys with a 37-3 lead. With 8:15 left in the third quarter, it may be time for Dallas to send in the backups as it’s all but decided in Minnesota.

