Watch: Elijah Moore pumped up after Braxton Berrios touchdown

Braxton Berrios put on some good moves as he raced for a 21-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 10-10 against the New York Giants. And cameras found one Jet that really was hyped up after the score, that being fellow wide receiver Elijah Moore.

You can also see CB Sauce Gardner involved in the celebration as well, lifting up Berrios. This just shows how exciting things seem to be within the Jets organization nowadays. You love to see it.

Take in the celebration for yourself and join in on the fun with Moore.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire