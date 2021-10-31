Watch: Elijah Mitchell carries roughly entire Bears defense for TD

Kyle Madson
In this article:
The 49ers opened the fourth quarter with a couple runs by rookie running back Elijah Mitchell. The first one got them inside the 5. The second one looked to get stuffed for no gain, but the sixth-round pick kept his legs churning and got some help from his teammates to push across the goal line for a go-ahead touchdown. Brandon Aiyuk converted the two-point conversion and gave the 49ers a seven-point lead.

