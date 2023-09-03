Watch as Eli Gold returns to Alabama football radio booth
Eli Gold missed the 2022 season as he fought cancer. He returned to the Alabama football radio booth Saturday to call a game again.
Eli Gold missed the 2022 season as he fought cancer. He returned to the Alabama football radio booth Saturday to call a game again.
Do you believe?
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
A Penn State football game had the same issue minutes later.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.